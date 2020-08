Protas will link up with KHL side Dinamo Minsk for the 2020-21 campaign.

In 58 games with WHL Prince Albert this year, Protas notched 31 goals and 49 assists, including a plus-37 rating. The 19-year-old center was selected by the Caps in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft. If his numbers in the KHL live up to expectations, he could be in the mix for a spot on the 23-man roster ahead of the upcoming NHL campaign.