Protas was recalled from AHL Hershey on Wednesday.

Protas had been assigned to the minor-league ranks for cap compliance purposes, but with Washington now having placed Max Pacioretty (Achilles) and Joel Edmundson (hand) on the injured list, there is sufficient cap space to add the burly forward to their roster. The 22-year-old posted four goals and 15 points in 58 games with the Capitals during the 2022-23 campaign and appears poised to hold down a regular role in the big leagues during the upcoming season.