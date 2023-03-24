Protas tallied an assist and a plus-2 rating during Thursday's 6-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Protas has helpers in consecutive games working on the fourth line alongside Nic Dowd and Connor Sheary. The 22-year-old has been up and down with the Capitals throughout the 2022-23 campaign but could get more regular minutes in the final games should Washington's playoff aspirations fade and management decides to give younger players a longer look -- though Protas' fantasy value remains considerably low in the short-term even with more steady ice time.