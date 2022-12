Protas produced an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Protas helped out on a Trevor van Riemsdyk goal in the second period. The 21-year-old Protas has two assists in his last four games, but he remains an inconsistent contributor on offense while playing in a fourth-line role. The forward has six points, 40 shots, 20 hits and a plus-1 rating through 30 contests.