Capitals' Alexei Protas: Getting job done in WHL
Protas wrapped up the WHL season with 31 goals and 49 assists in 58 games for Prince Albert. He was also one of three forwards named to the WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team.
Washington's third-round selection (91st overall) in 2019 didn't disappoint in 2019-20, using his 6-foot-6, 210-pound frame to help him finish ninth in league scoring. In fact, Protas doubled his scoring from 40 to 80 points in three less games than his rookie WHL campaign. The 19-year-old will likely head back to Prince Albert for additional seasoning next fall, though continued physical development and a good showing at Capitals camp could earn him a look in the pros.
