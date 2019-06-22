Capitals' Alexei Protas: Hulking center joins Caps
Protas was drafted 91st overall by the Capitals at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
A member of the WHL Champion Prince Albert Raiders, Protas had a mediocre regular season (11 goals, 40 points in 61 games) before exploding (12 goals, 22 points in 23 games) in the WHL playoffs. He's a massive (6-foot-5) kid with a long reach and a decent set of hands, but Protas is a poor skater. There's a decent chance a lack of foot speed will sabotage Protas's chances of becoming an effective pro.
