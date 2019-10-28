Capitals' Alexei Protas: Off to hot start
Protas tallied nine goals and 19 points in 14 games with the WHL's Prince Albert Raiders during the month of October.
Protas has needed only 14 games to register nearly half of his total 2018-19 output of 40 points -- which took him 61 games to achieve in his inaugural North American campaign. The hulking playmaker (6-foot-6, 210 pounds) still needs to refine his skating and play away from the puck, but the Capitals may have found themselves a bargain in the third round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
