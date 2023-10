Protas logged an assist in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Devils.

Protas set up Anthony Mantha on the opening goal. After the Devils rallied in the second period, Protas, Beck Malenstyn and Matthew Phillips got benched as the Capitals leaned on their veterans to get back into the game. The assist was Protas' first point in five contests this season, and he's added five shots on goal and a minus-2 rating while primarily playing in a fourth-line role.