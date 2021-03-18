Protas was re-assigned to AHL Hershey on Thursday.

Protas has been riding out the pandemic in his native Belarus, recording 10 goals and 18 points in 58 games with the KHL's Dinamo Minsk. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound center will get a taste of the North American pro game to close out the 2021 season and could leapfrog to the NHL ranks if his development progresses well. Needless to say, the 91st overall pick from the 2019 NHL Entry Draft's fantasy value remains strictly confined to dynasty formats for the time being.