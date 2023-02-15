Protas (personal) returned to practice Wednesday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.
Protas missed Tuesday's game against Carolina to be with his wife for the birth of his daughter. He's expected to be an option for Thursday's game versus Florida and might serve in a top-six role if Alex Ovechkin (personal) is unavailable. Protas has three goals and 10 points in 43 contests this season.
More News
-
Capitals' Alexei Protas: Unavailable for personal reasons•
-
Capitals' Alexei Protas: Summoned by Capitals•
-
Capitals' Alexei Protas: Returned to AHL affiliate•
-
Capitals' Alexei Protas: Joining big club for road trip•
-
Capitals' Alexei Protas: Sent down•
-
Capitals' Alexei Protas: Bags apples Saturday•