Capitals' Alexei Protas: Released from training camp

Protas has been released from the Capitals training camp roster, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Protas was impressive in his two preseason starts, accruing a goal and an assist in his Capitals debut. The 91st overall pick from the 2019 NHL Entry Draft owns an intriguing blend of size and skill but should get plenty of ice time to hone his game with the WHL's Prince Albert Raiders in 2019-20 and should be monitored by those in dynasty formats.