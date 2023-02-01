site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Capitals' Alexei Protas: Returned to AHL affiliate
Protas was reassigned to AHL Hershey on Wednesday.
Protas will presumably remain in the minors through the NHL's All-Star break. He's picked up 10 points through 42 top-level appearances this season.
