Protas was assigned to AHL Hershey on Tuesday.

Protas has been a healthy scratch for two straight contests since rejoining the Capitals following a brief personal absence, so he'll head to the minors for some much-needed playing time. The 22-year-old has, however, drawn into 43 games with the big club this campaign, picking up 10 points over that span, so he should be back with Washington sooner rather than later.