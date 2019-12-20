Capitals' Alexei Protas: Shines for Belarus

Protas tallied two goals and five points in five games for Team Belarus in the World Junior Division I Championships.

After a solid stint representing his country, Protas will return to WHL Prince Albert where he has amassed a stunning 18 goals and 42 points in just 27 games thus far in his sophomore season. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound playmaker should be squarely on the radar of those in dynasty formats.