Capitals' Alexei Protas: Shines for Belarus
Protas tallied two goals and five points in five games for Team Belarus in the World Junior Division I Championships.
After a solid stint representing his country, Protas will return to WHL Prince Albert where he has amassed a stunning 18 goals and 42 points in just 27 games thus far in his sophomore season. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound playmaker should be squarely on the radar of those in dynasty formats.
