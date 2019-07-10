Capitals' Alexei Protas: Signs entry-level deal
Protas signed a three-year, entry-level contract on Wednesday.
Protas was selected 91st overall by the Capitals in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The 18-year-old posted 11 goals and 40 points in 61 games with the WHL's Prince Albert Raiders during his inaugural season in North America. With a big frame and solid offensive skills, the Belarussian will continue to develop his game in the major junior ranks in 2019-20, but remains quite raw and is likely several years away from making an impact at the NHL level.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...