Protas was not on the Capitals' training camp roster announced Friday.

Protas was loaned to Dinamo Minsk of the KHL in August and appears set to stay there through the end of the KHL season. So far, the 19-year-old center has six goals, five helpers and 51 shots on goal through 37 games. A third-round pick in 2019, the Belarus native is likely at least a year or two away from making an impact at the NHL level.