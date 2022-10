Protas scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Protas doubled the Capitals' lead with his third-period tally. He's scored twice and added an assist over his last three games after opening the year with no points in six contests. The 21-year-old appears to have a lock on a regular bottom-six role with the Capitals battling multiple injuries up front. He's added 15 shots on net, four hits, two PIM and an even plus-minus rating in nine outings overall.