Protas scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

The 21-year-old had been held off the scoresheet through six games to begin the season, but Protas got rolling Monday by nabbing a helper on Washington's fifth goal of the night before closing out the scoring late in the third period. The big forward hasn't been a consistent scoring threat since his junior days, but a spot on the third line with veterans Lars Eller and Anthony Mantha could help unlock his offense.