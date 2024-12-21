Protas found the back of the net on three shots and went plus-2 in 18:00 of ice time in Friday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Protas opened the scoring late in the first period by deflecting an Andrew Mangiapane shot past Pyotr Kochetkov. The goal snapped a three-game point drought for Protas. The 23-year-old is just two points shy of matching his career high that he set last season. The left-shot winger ranks third on the Caps in points, and he's up to 12 goals, 27 points, six PIM, 59 shots on goal and a plus-16 rating through 32 appearances. Protas is shooting at a 20.3 percent clip, though, so he could see some regression in that area over the course of the campaign.