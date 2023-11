Protas recorded a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Protas set up the Capitals' first two goals of the game, including a shorthanded tally by Connor McMichael. This snapped a four-game point drought for Protas, who earned his first multi-point effort since Dec. 31, 2022. The 22-year-old forward has three helpers, 10 shots on net, five blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 10 appearances this season.