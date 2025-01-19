Protas scored a goal, dished an assist, blocked two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Protas was involved in the Capitals' first two goals, setting up Jakob Chychrun on the opening tally in the first period before netting the game-winner himself in the second. This ended a four-game slump for Protas, who had earned 10 points over 10 contests prior to his dry spell. For the season, the forward has 19 goals, 19 assists, 80 shots on net and a plus-26 rating while seeing next to nothing in the way of power-play time. He's emerged as a reliable top-six forward in 2024-25 and could push for a 30-goal, 60-point campaign, though there's a chance the bottom falls out since he's shooting 23.8 percent.