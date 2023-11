Protas scored a goal and two assists on one shot in the Capitals' 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Protas sniped a shot on the rush past Elvis Merzlikins to give the Capitals a 2-1 lead. The Belarusian forward also picked up helpers on goals by Hendrix Lapierre and Sonny Milano. Protas has scored six points in his last five games as he seems to be picking up the pace offensively. He should continue to occupy a role on the third line.