Protas scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Protas has scored in consecutive games, and he has six goals and an assist over his last 10 outings. The 24-year-old forward is up to 12 goals, 22 points, 73 shots, 24 blocked shots, 15 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-20 rating over 35 appearances. He continues to excel at even strength, but he's a few steps back from last year when he potted 30 goals and added 36 assists over 76 regular-season contests.