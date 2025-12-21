Capitals' Aliaksei Protas: Finds twine again in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Protas scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.
Protas has scored in consecutive games, and he has six goals and an assist over his last 10 outings. The 24-year-old forward is up to 12 goals, 22 points, 73 shots, 24 blocked shots, 15 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-20 rating over 35 appearances. He continues to excel at even strength, but he's a few steps back from last year when he potted 30 goals and added 36 assists over 76 regular-season contests.
