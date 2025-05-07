Protas scored a goal in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 1 on Tuesday.

Protas opened the scoring early in the second period. He poked the puck to himself out of a puck battle at the blue line, skated down the right side and wired a wrist shot inside the far post from the right circle. It was Protas' first goal of the playoffs (two games). The big winger is coming off a 30-goal, 66-point campaign, and the Caps need his scoring touch against the dominating two-way presence of the Canes.