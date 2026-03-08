Protas scored a goal Saturday in a 3-1 loss to Boston.

It was a prototypical Protas goal. He was at the top of the crease when a rebound fell onto his stick. He made no mistake. Protas has five points, including two goals, and eight shots in four games since the Olympic break. He has 21 goals, 22 assists and 131 shots in 60 games this season, which puts him on a near 60-point pace.