Protas (foot) is expected to be a game-time decision for Game 2 versus Montreal on Wednesday, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Protas hasn't been in the lineup since April 4. He finished the 2024-25 regular season with 30 goals and 66 points across 76 appearances. If Protas is available against the Canadiens, then he might play on the top unit alongside Alex Ovechkin, which would result in Anthony Beauvillier seeing a reduced role.