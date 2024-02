Protas tallied a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over Montreal.

Protas picked up an assist on Anthony Mantha's opening goal in the first period before adding a tally in the third, pushing a rebound past Jake Allen for the eventual game-winner in a 4-3 victory. It's the first goal since Dec. 7 for Protas, who had just one point in 18 games prior to Saturday's outing. Overall, the 23-year-old forward has four goals and 21 points through 52 games this season.