Protas tallied a goal and added two assists in Monday's 6-3 victory over the Senators.

Protas opened the scoring 6:30 into the first period, sliding a backhander by Anton Forsberg off a rush to give the Caps a 1-0 lead. The 23-year-old forward would add an assist on Beck Malenstyn's goal later in the frame before setting up Hendrix Lapierre in the second. Protas now has points in four of his last five contests, totaling two goals and five assists in that span. He's up to five goals and 26 points through 56 games in a middle-six role this season.