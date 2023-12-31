Protas recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

Protas helped out on Alex Ovechkin's goal in the second period. This was Protas' fifth helper over the last six games, and he ends December with nine points across 14 outings. The 22-year-old has stepped up into a middle-six role in what's looking like a bit of a breakout season. He's at three goals, 15 assists, 42 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 33 contests overall while finding chemistry with Anthony Mantha and Connor McMichael on the second line.