Protas registered two assists and two blocked shots during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Protas is enjoying his promotion to the top line alongside Alex Ovechkin and Hendrix Lapierre and has two goals and nine points in his last 10 games. The 6-foot-6 forward -tied for second on the Capitals with 26 even-strength points this season- is worth keeping an eye on in the season's final weeks, but a lack of power-play opportunity limits his overall fantasy appeal.