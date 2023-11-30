Protas notched two assists in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Protas had the secondary helpers on goals by Anthony Mantha and Connor McMichael as the Capitals' third line carried the offense Wednesday. The 22-year-old Protas has found offense in bursts lately with three multi-point efforts over his last nine games, racking up two goals and six assists in that span. He's up to nine points, 22 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 18 outings overall, though his limited role doesn't bode well for sustaining his recent level of production in the long run.