Protas scored a goal and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Protas has six goals and two assists over his last five contests, a span in which he's added 10 shots on net and a plus-11 rating. That level of offense is unsustainable for every player, but it's a good burst of production from one of the league's top even-strength performers this season. Through Saturday's action, Protas is tied for seventh in the NHL with 54 even-strength points. He's at 29 goals, 59 points, 126 shots on net and a league-best plus-41 rating through 67 appearances. While shooting 23.0 percent is a red flag for future regression, Protas has been too good to ignore in 2024-25.