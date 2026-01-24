Protas scored a goal, took three shots on goal, recorded a hit and blocked two shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Protas came through when the Capitals needed him the most, as he scored the eventual game-winning goal with a wrister at the 7:35 mark of the third period. This was Protas' 17th goal of the season, but it was a noteworthy one since it was the first time he found the back of the net since returning from injury. He hadn't scored since a defeat to the Senators on Jan. 1.