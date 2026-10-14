Protas was held off the score sheet Tuesday in a 4-2 loss to Carolina.

Protas is off to a quiet start this season. He has two assists and seven shots in six games in a very deep Washington lineup. Protas is a 5v5 producer -- he gets no time on the power play. But he's likely living out a childhood dream skating with Alex Ovechkin and his kid brother, Ilya Protas. The trio made their debut together late last season, but they're regular linemates this year. Production will come, but temper expectations a little short term as opposing teams key on Ovechkin in his last NHL season.