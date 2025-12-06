Protas scored a goal, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Protas has three goals and two assists during his five-game point streak. The 24-year-old forward continues to shine in a middle-six role for the Capitals -- he's gotten on the scoresheet in nine of his last 11 outings. For the year, he's at nine goals, 19 points, a plus-22 rating, 62 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and 13 hits through 29 appearances.