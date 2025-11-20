Protas scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Oilers.

Protas has a goal and an assist over his last two games after being limited to one tally over his previous 10 outings. It's been tough sledding for the 24-year-old this year, who has been unable to replicate his 21.1 shooting percentage from the 2024-25 regular season. Through 20 contests, Protas has six goals, six assists, 43 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, 10 hits and a plus-10 rating while continuing to see steady top-six minutes.