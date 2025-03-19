Protas put up two assists in a 4-1 win over Detroit on Tuesday.

Protas has been a revelation this season. He has three points, including two assists, in his last two games and 10 points (six goals, four helpers) in his last six games. Protas has 61 points (29 goals, 32 assists) and 128 shots in 68 contests this season. And while only one assist has come with the man advantage, Protas has demonstrated tremendous growth in his defensive game. He leads the NHL with a plus-42 rating, and he has put up four shorthanded points. He's on the ice when it really matters, and he's always on the right side of the puck. It's only a matter of time before Protas starts getting time on the power play, especially at his size (6-foot-6, 247 lbs).