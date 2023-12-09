Protas tallied a goal, an assist and three shots during Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Stars.

Protas opened the scoring with a shot from behind the goal line that banked off Stars netminder Scott Wedgewood and into the net. The hulking forward has posted two goals and seven points in his last nine games and seems to be meshing well on the second line with Connor McMichael and Anthony Mantha, so those in deeper formats may want to give him a look.