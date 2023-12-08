Protas tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Stars.

Protas opened the scoring midway through the first period, taking advantage of a puck Scott Wedgewood mishandled behind the net, before adding an assist on Evgeny Kuznetsov's goal in the second. The 22-year-old Protas came into Thursday''s matchup with just two assists in his last seven games. He now has three goals and 11 points through 22 games this season. Protas should continue to skate in a top-six role while registering time on the second power-play unit.