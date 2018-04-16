Burakovsky wasn't on the bench for the start of the second period during Game 3's tilt Sunday with Columbus, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

The 23-year-old originally left with roughly five minutes remaining in the first period, and it seems the injury is stemming from a rough collision in the defensive zone with Boone Jenner. Burakovsky was attempting to play the puck as he was crunched into the boards by the Blue Jacket, and he was in discomfort after the check. It's unclear whether it's an upper or lower-body injury that's hampering Burakovsky, and he's questionable to return.