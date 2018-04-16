Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Absent from start of second period
Burakovsky wasn't on the bench for the start of the second period during Game 3's tilt Sunday with Columbus, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
The 23-year-old originally left with roughly five minutes remaining in the first period, and it seems the injury is stemming from a rough collision in the defensive zone with Boone Jenner. Burakovsky was attempting to play the puck as he was crunched into the boards by the Blue Jacket, and he was in discomfort after the check. It's unclear whether it's an upper or lower-body injury that's hampering Burakovsky, and he's questionable to return.
More News
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Adds two helpers to season ledger•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Ends seven-game point drought•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Stays hot with two-point effort Thursday•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Collects two points in win•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Pots goal Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Back in top six•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...