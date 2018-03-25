Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Adds two helpers to season ledger
Burakovsky collected a pair of assists to complement a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-4 road win over the Canadiens.
A thumb injury largely is to blame for Burakovsky turning in only 49 games so far, but he's been an efficient offensive producer with nine goals and 12 assists over that span despite averaging only 13:38 of ice time.
