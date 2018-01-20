Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Back in the top-six
Burakovsky skated on the second line with Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie during Saturday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The Caps have looked a little flat coming off their bye-week, and Burakovsky was scratched from the lineup on multiple occasions before the break, but he appears to have bought himself some goodwill with a strong performance in Friday's losing effort against the Habs. In 13 games since returning from a broken thumb, the 22-year-old winger has just two goals and four points, but if he can rekindle his chemistry with Backstrom and Oshie (the trio were the second line to open the season), there's plenty of fantasy upside to be had down the stretch. He's worth a speculation-add in all formats if he can keep a prominent position in the lineup.
