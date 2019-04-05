Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Bags apple Thursday
Burakovksy recorded an assist, two shots and three hits during Thursday's 2-1 victory over the Canadiens.
Burakovsky's helper ended a seven-game scoring drought that was a significant blemish on an otherwise impressive performance since the beginning of February (six goals, 13 points in 31 games) for the third-line winger. The 24-year-old will need to produce more consistently if he is to garner a more significant role in the postseason.
