Burakovksy recorded an assist, two shots and three hits during Thursday's 2-1 victory over the Canadiens.

Burakovsky's helper ended a seven-game scoring drought that was a significant blemish on an otherwise impressive performance since the beginning of February (six goals, 13 points in 31 games) for the third-line winger. The 24-year-old will need to produce more consistently if he is to garner a more significant role in the postseason.