Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Caps three-point night with OT winner
Burakovsky scored twice, including in overtime, and added an assist Tuesday against the Stars.
Burakovsky had been fairly quiet since returning from a thumb injury six games ago, but he made his mark on Tuesday's contest. The 22-year-old hasn't been seeing significant ice time on the third line, but he's got eight points in 15 games this season and is a capable goal-scorer. Look for this three-point outburst to light a fire under Burakovsky. Grab him if he's available.
More News
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Will make return Friday•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Nearing return to action•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Set for practice Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Out 6-8 weeks•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Set to miss at least three games•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Designated for IR•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...