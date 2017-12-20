Burakovsky scored twice, including in overtime, and added an assist Tuesday against the Stars.

Burakovsky had been fairly quiet since returning from a thumb injury six games ago, but he made his mark on Tuesday's contest. The 22-year-old hasn't been seeing significant ice time on the third line, but he's got eight points in 15 games this season and is a capable goal-scorer. Look for this three-point outburst to light a fire under Burakovsky. Grab him if he's available.