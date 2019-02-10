Burakovsky tallied two assists, two hits and three shots during Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Burakovsky might be feeling the heat of all the rumors surrounding him regarding the upcoming trade deadline and has responded with a goal and three points in his last two games. The Capitals might be less willing to part with the Swedish winger if he can spark the third line, but the now 24-year-old winger has hardly been a model of consistency in his NHL career so expectations should be held tightly in check.