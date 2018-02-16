Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Collects two points in win
Burakovsky scored an unassisted goal and added an assist during Thursday's 5-2 win over Minnesota.
A popular breakout candidate entering the season, Burakovsky has been a major disappointment. An early-season thumb injury is partly to blame, but even when healthy, the 23-year-old winger has struggled to score consistently. Things do appear to be turning around, though. Burakovsky now has three goals, three assists and 16 shots through his past eight games, so he's worth a look in deeper settings because of his offensive upside and improved production of late.
More News
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Pots goal Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Back in top six•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Watching next game from press box•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Won't play Friday•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Ruled out with illness•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Caps three-point night with OT winner•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...