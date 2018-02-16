Burakovsky scored an unassisted goal and added an assist during Thursday's 5-2 win over Minnesota.

A popular breakout candidate entering the season, Burakovsky has been a major disappointment. An early-season thumb injury is partly to blame, but even when healthy, the 23-year-old winger has struggled to score consistently. Things do appear to be turning around, though. Burakovsky now has three goals, three assists and 16 shots through his past eight games, so he's worth a look in deeper settings because of his offensive upside and improved production of late.