Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Declines to join Worlds
Burakovsky will not play for Team Sweden at the 2019 IIHF World Championship.
Burakovsky might be trying to avoid any injury potential as he heads towards restricted free agency this summer. The 24-year-old winger has been enigmatic during his time with the Capitals and it remains to be seen if they have enough confidence to tender his $3.25 million qualifying offer or risk letting him sign with a different team.
More News
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Hoping to return to DC•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Shows up on scoresheet•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Bags apple Thursday•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Nets goal Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Finds goal column in matinee win•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Riding three-game point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...