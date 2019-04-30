Burakovsky will not play for Team Sweden at the 2019 IIHF World Championship.

Burakovsky might be trying to avoid any injury potential as he heads towards restricted free agency this summer. The 24-year-old winger has been enigmatic during his time with the Capitals and it remains to be seen if they have enough confidence to tender his $3.25 million qualifying offer or risk letting him sign with a different team.

