Burakovsky was skating on the third line with Lars Eller and Brett Connolly during Thursday's practice, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

With only two assists in seven games, the Swedish winger has not been productive enough to please his coaches and is going to be swap places with Tom Wilson for Friday's tilt against the Red Wings. The first-round pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft still has tremendous upside if he can snap out of his goal-scoring drought and reclaim his coveted position alongside Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie, so fantasy owners should hold onto him a little longer.