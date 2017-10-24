Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Designated for IR
Burakovsky was placed on injured reserve with a left hand injury Tuesday, Brian McNally of NHL.com reports.
This leaves the enigmatic Austrian eligible to play in just one more game before the end of the month. Meanwhile, in a corresponding move, the Caps have recalled Chandler Stephenson from AHL Hershey.
More News
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Misses practice Monday•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Marks scoresheet twice in win•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Demoted to third line•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Tallies helper Saturday•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Inks two-year deal with Washington•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Not an option for Vegas•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...