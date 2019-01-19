Burakovsky is being scouted by the Stars, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

The Stars reportedly sent their top scout to D.C. to see Burakovsky in action against the Islanders on Friday, with the winger doling out two hits and coming up empty on his lone shot in a 2-0 loss. The Austrian has been limited to a career-low (00:23) of average ice time on the man advantage this season, and it seems like only a new environment could invigorate Burakovsky, who has five goals and four assists over 41 games and 11:35 of average ice time.